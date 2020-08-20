Racing on TV, Aug 21-23

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

ABOVE: The 104th Indy 500 airs Sunday on NBC.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, August 21

Indianapolis
Carb Day practice		 11:00-1:30pm

Dover 5:00-7:00pm

Dover 7:00-9:00pm

Saturday, August 22

Lausitzring 9:30-11:30am

Dover 1 12:30-2:30pm

VIR (GT) 2:00-4:40pm

Hurricane Mills 2:00-4:00pm

Dover 1 4:00-7:00pm

Sunday, August 23

Hurricane Mills 12:30-2:30am
(D)

Spielberg 7:30-9:00am

VIR (GT) 10:00-1:00pm
(D)

Indianapolis 500 1:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:00pm
race

Dover 2 1:00-3:00pm

Dover 2 4:00-7:00pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

