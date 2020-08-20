MSR offers tributes to Shabral Pruett, Pat Kennedy on Indy entry

Meyer Shank Racing has announced its No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda driven by Jack Harvey will carry a pair of special tributes alongside the signage for its commercial partners in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

A fan of the team, in expressing his appreciation for Mike Shank’s appearances on the podcasts of RACER’s IndyCar and sports car reporter Marshall Pruett, asked if it might be possible to do something special for Marshall’s wife Shabral, who has inspired many with her fight against breast cancer.

This fan, who has asked to remain anonymous, offered to donate towards Shabral’s GoFundMe page in exchange for a special tribute decal to be put on the No. 60 MSR Indy Car for the team’s home race at Mid-Ohio. But when the Mid-Ohio event was postponed at the last minute, team co-owner Mike Shank upped the ante and decided to display the special decal during the Indy 500.

The nose of the MSR Indy Car displays two decals (pictured above), one honoring Shabral Pruett and the second, a family crest of the fan that made the donation. The tribute was a logical one, as Pruett’s fight against cancer has not only inspired many, but also connected with several on the team who also appreciated Pruett’s service to the country in her time serving as a U.S. Marine.

The connection also echos the significant efforts being made by MSR primary sponsor AutoNation to build the “DRV PNK” initiative that sees the MSR entry race in pink to support cancer research and treatment.

“We’re honored to have been able to support Shabral on our IndyCar for the 500 this year,” said Shank. “Marshall and I have worked closely over the years and it’s something small that we did. When this fan came into the shop and expressed his gratitude, this was the least we could do for him and for the Pruetts. We are surrounded by some really good people, from our team partners to as you can see in this case, even our fans, who set the bar really high in terms of doing things for others so this is something really cool to be a part of. ”

Another decal on the car salutes Pat Kennedy — a longtime supporter of MSR racer Harvey who took the young Briton under his wing when he relocated to the U.S. to pursue his racing career — who tragically passed away at the age of 63 from complications of COVID-19 earlier this year. An all-white Yard of Bricks with “PK” at the center will be displayed on the nose of the No. 60 (pictured below), allowing Kennedy to once again be on track and race with Harvey on Sunday.

“What Pat and Ann did for me when I first moved to the States is something I will never forget,” said Harvey. “They took me under their wing and treated me as one of their own. Without Pat, I wouldn’t be where I am in IndyCar. This Indianapolis 500 drive will 100% be dedicated to Pat Kennedy and for everything he and his family have ever done for me.”