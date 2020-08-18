EPARTRADE announces new week-long racing industry virtual event

EPARTRADE, the Global Online Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, has announced a new event for the industry —Online Race Industry Week— with the appropriate theme for this challenging year of, “All Together Now.”

EPARTRADE created the November 30 – December 4, 2020 event as an opportunity for the racing industry to experience a safe, virtual trade marketplace for 2021 new racing product introductions in a time of global pandemic.

“With SEMA cancelled and the uncertainty surrounding trade shows this year, the racing industry can’t afford to miss out on the all-important, annual off-season shopping and buying period,” said Francisque Savinien, founder of EPARTRADE. “EPARTRADE is already in place to make it all happen, and we’re excited to do it.”

EPARTRADE provides what is essentially an online trade show experience.

“We are putting special programming together for Online Race Industry Week, providing technical and business insights in one-hour webinar formats, for the entire week,” said Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE.

The event will allow those across the industry to source new technology and suppliers for 2021 on EPARTRADE, plus exchange information through the webinars – all of the benefits of a conventional trade show, but without face-to-face personal contact.

Savinien and Kean encourage all racing companies to join.

“We will publicize what everyone is doing during Online Race Industry Week,” they said. “The ultimate goal is to keep directing buyers to suppliers, and vice-versa, during the most important sourcing and buying period of the year.”

RACER Media has already committed to providing programming during Online Race Industry Week.

“We’re big fans of RACER.com, and check in with it every day,” said John Kilroy, chief of content and audience development for EPARTRADE. “Paul Pfanner and his team have great insight into the sport and the industry, and great connections. It will be fun seeing what they produce for Online Race Industry Week.”

Kean noted that the dates of Online Race Industry Week do not clash with the PRI Trade Show. “We’re planning to exhibit in the 2020 PRI Trade Show” she said.

EPARTRADE’s new series of tech webinars is called EPARTRADE LIVE!.

“It’s taken off like a wildfire,” said Kilroy. “The digital world offers all sorts of new opportunities for the racing industry, and EPARTRADE is delivering them, including EPARTRADE LIVE!, SmartSourcing, Online Race Industry Week and more.”