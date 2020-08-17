Photos: RMVR's Race Against Kids Cancer

Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing’s annual Race Against Kids Cancer event has, over the last 10 years, raised over $1 million for the Morgan Adams Foundation supporting pediatric cancer research. This year’s 10th annual event held August 1-2 at High Plains Raceway in Deer Trail, Colo., was notable for it being just the second event on the RMVR schedule scrambled by the coronavirus pandemic.

RACER sister publication Vintage Motorsport’s Nick Lish was there, and he brought back much photographic evidence of a good time had by all in the effort to raise funds for such a worthy cause. Check out many of his photos at VintageMotorsport.com.