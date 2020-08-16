Hamilton humbled at beating Schumacher podium record

Lewis Hamilton says he is humbled to be talked about alongside Michael Schumacher after becoming Formula 1’s all-time record holder in terms of podiums at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion took his 156th podium and 88th victory with a dominant performance in Barcelona, extending his championship lead over Max Verstappen to 37 points. While he is closing in on Schumacher’s records of 91 wins and seven titles, he moved one clear of the German in terms of podiums and says it’s a hard statistic to process.

“I don’t really know what to say to those things,” Hamilton said. “It’s just very strange. All of us drivers here grew up watching Michael and dreaming of one day being here. What is happening right now is far beyond what I dreamed as a kid and I’m incredibly grateful of the opportunity that I’m given every day.

“I think Michael was obviously an incredible athlete and driver and I always just feel really humbled and really honored to be mentioned in the same light as a driver like him and Ayrton (Senna) and (Juan Manuel) Fangio. It’s pretty cool, and I hope the Hamilton family are proud also.”

Hamilton’s victory was one of his more comfortable ones and he admits he was expecting a bigger test in high temperatures but was able to control the race with ease.

“There was one moment (to worry about) when I think someone’s wing was on the exit of Turn 2 and I went through it. It was right where my right front would normally go, it was a big flap, and luckily at the last second I just managed to put it underneath the car.

“But other than that, no (worries). It was a great, incredible effort from the team, which I’m so thankful for. It was a real shock for us I think, we were not expecting tire performance to be as it was today and I know on my side I planned to manage the tires like I did and sometimes you do but it doesn’t work out as you planned.

“Sometimes you have more deg than you thought but I had much better deg today than I did through P1 and P2 and I think that’s ultimately what made the difference … Today I was fully in the zone.”