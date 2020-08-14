The Day at Indy, August 14, with Scott Dixon

IndyCar 1hr ago
Indy 500 qualifying order set
Graham Rahal will be the first driver to peel out of pit road when qualifying for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 begins (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Chevy teams searching for pole speed
Friday was fast for the 16 Honda-powered entries in the Indianapolis 500 field, who claimed the top nine speeds set without an aerodynamic (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Andretti sets the pace on Fast Friday
Marco Andretti posted the quickest lap on Fast Friday in his No. 98 Andretti Herta Autosport Honda, recording a 233.491mph with the help (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
An inside look at Indy weight jacker tricks
In between qualifying simulation runs on Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, A.J. Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan opened (…)
Le Mans/WEC 10hr ago
Rebellion claims pole for WEC's season reboot at Spa
Rebellion Racing is set to start from pole for the 2020 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps, the first FIA WEC race since Lone Star Le Mans at CoTA (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
Andretti, Honda teams set early Fast Friday pace at 232mph
The first two hours of Fast Friday running at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway produced impressive speeds as teams began preparations for (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Grosjean cautiously happy after strong Friday pace
Romain Grosjean admits he doesn’t know if his performances are a legitimate reflection of the potential of his Haas at the Spanish (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 10hr ago
Lime Rock Historic Festival 38 becomes a non-spectator event
Lime Rock Park announced Friday that its annual Labor Day Historic Festival will run as a non-spectator event. The decision to run the (…)
NASCAR 12hr ago
It's been a long, strange trip to NASCAR for Bamber
NASCAR fans, are you ready for the Earl Bamber Experience? The Xfinity Series’ newest driver is stock car racing’s equivalent of a (…)
Comments