Renault pushing for more points penalties for Racing Point

Renault believes Racing Point should lose its points from every race it runs the brake ducts that were found to be designed illegally, with managing director Cyril Abiteboul calling for consistent penalties.

Racing Point was found to have broken the sporting regulations by using Mercedes designs to come up with its 2020 rear brake ducts, as the parts in question were legally obtained last year but are listed parts that must be designed by each team this season. The stewards penalized Racing Point with a fine of nearly half a million dollars and 7.5 point deduction per car at the first race Renault protested — the Styrian Grand Prix — but allow Racing Point to continue using the parts in question and will only hand out a reprimand for each subsequent race it does so.

Renault and Ferrari have both appealed the stewards’ decision, and Abiteboul cites his own team’s exclusion from last year’s Japanese GP — following a Racing Point protest — as an example of the type of penalty he is pushing for.

“We were expecting a consistent sanction with other sanctions that we’ve seen in the past,” Abiteboul said. “The most recent one being the one we accepted last year after Suzuka when we were found in breach of a sporting regulation, not a technical regulation, and were excluded from that event and therefore losing all our points.

“There was no discount for Renault, so I don’t know why there should be a discount for Racing Point — it should be all the points of the events that we’ve been protesting.

“I think we are also going to be in a bit of a strange situation where after every single event Otmar (Szafnauer, Racing Point team principal) will be called to the stewards, his brake ducts will be found similar to what they were and he will again receive a reprimand. We are facing, what, 10 races where his cars will be reprimanded.

“It is a bit of a strange situation, so I think we would like to have also a bit more clarity about that. Not necessarily saying that they should be excluded from the season but I think that also from a communication standpoint to the fans and the public, explaining why a car is still somewhat in breach because it will receive a reprimand but it is OK to be part of the championship and eligible for points. We think it is a bit awkward, so we would like also some closure about that if possible.”