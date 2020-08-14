Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Indy 500 Trackside Recap, Fast Friday

Cantrell/Motorsport Images

The boost was up and the pressure was on as the teams and drivers scrambled to fine-tune their Indy 500 qualifying package ahead of the weekend. Join RACER’s Robin Miller and Marshall Pruett as they take stock of the Fast Friday action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

