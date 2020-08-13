Sato leads at halfway point on Day 2 of Indy 500 practice

Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda sat atop the field of 32 drivers taking part in the second day of practice as it reached the halfway point in the 5h30m session.

The 2017 Indy 500 winner (225.693mph) held the edge over Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly, whose No. 47 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy (225.106mph) was close behind as teams concentrated on race setup work while running in the draft. A.J. Foyt Racing’s Charlie Kimball was third in the No. 4 Chevy (224.613mph), Arrow McLaren SP’s Fernando Alonso was fourth in the No. 66 Chevy (224.363mph), and Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing and Byrd and Belardi’s James Davison held fifth in the No. 51 Honda.

The 33rd driver, Ben Hanley from DragonSpeed, will take to the track once the session is over at 5:30 p.m. ET to conduct his refresher requirements in the No. 81 Chevy.

Separate from the best speeds earned while drivers tow each other around the 2.5-mile superspeedway, the no-tow report — which records the best individual laps without the benefit of drafting — had Colton Herta’s No. 88 Andretti Steinbrenner Racing Honda in first (221.895mph), Andretti teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay in the No. 28 Honda (221.777mph) in second, and ECR’s Rinus VeeKay in the No. 21 Chevy (221.693mph) holding third.

Running has been incident-free, with cautions thrown only for track inspections.