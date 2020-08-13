Perez returns to Racing Point for Spain

Sergio Perez will return to action for Racing Point at the Spanish Grand Prix after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Mexican has been out of action since the British Grand Prix, missing both races at Silverstone after returning a positive COVID-19 test result in the build-up to the first event. Perez had traveled to Mexico in between races to visit his injured mother, as well as spending time in Europe before heading to the UK where he returned his positive test.

Nico Hulkenberg replaced Perez on both occasions in Britain, failing to start the first race due to a reliability issue and then finishing seventh after a stunning third place in qualifying last weekend. However, Racing Point has now confirmed Perez will return to the car in Barcelona after passing the required protocols to be allowed to drive.

“Checo tested negative for COVID-19 and the FIA have confirmed he can enter the paddock today and compete this weekend,” Racing Point said.

Perez (pictured above walking the track in Barcelona with team engineers) was included in the team’s race preview and said he was able to keep sharp ahead of his planned return, before his negative test result was announced.

“Firstly, I’m very lucky that I’ve only had mild symptoms, so I’ve been able to keep training and make sure that I’m ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car,” Perez said. “I’m very glad I had my tablet to keep me entertained too, though! I’ve definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside. I can’t wait to get on track, hopefully this weekend.”

After missing two races, Perez has slipped to eighth in the drivers’ championship, one place behind teammate Lance Stroll. He returns to the team with question marks surrounding his long-term future as a result of ongoing links between Racing Point and Sebastian Vettel.