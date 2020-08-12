TV ratings: Michigan, Silverstone

A doubleheader weekend for NASCAR introduced an extra wrinkle to what otherwise would have been a rare for 2020 direct year-on-year comparison.

The NASCAR Cup Series raced at Michigan on the same weekend as 2019, but running a pair of races Saturday and Sunday. The latter fared better, averaging a 1.43 Nielsen ratings and 2.4 million household viewers on NBCSN. However, that is down from a 1.79/2.9m for the solo race last year, also on Sunday on the same network. The Saturday race, also on NBCSN, averaged 1.01/1.7m.

While not quite the same as its 2019 date, Saturday’s NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race was a reasonable facsimile, the series going solo on the Road America road course (pictured above), as it did at Mid-Ohio on this Saturday last year. Unlike Cup, it posted a slight gain, averaging 0.51/779,000 viewers on NBCSN compared with 0.47/740K for 2019’s Mid-Ohio race on the same network.

The NASCAR Truck Series, supporting Cup at Michigan, averaged 0.24/410,000 Friday evening on FS1. That’s down from 0.33/529K for the 2019 Michigan race on this weekend, which ran on Saturday afternoon.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series was back on FOX at Indianapolis, averaging 0.53/815,000 on Sunday afternoon. That’s down a bit from the 0.59/906,000 on the broadcast network for NHRA’s first run at Indy last month.

Formula 1’s second race at Silverstone averaged 0.41/635,000 on ESPN, down from the 0.47/736,000 that watched the official British GP on the same network the previous week. Confusion on the part of casual viewers over whether it was a new race or a repeat of the previous week’s, perhaps?

The innovative approach of the ABB Formula E Championship in coping with pandemic restrictions that have closed its downtown street venues — running six races in nine days at Berlin’s Templehof Airport — got some broadcast network air time. Saturday’s race, which aired live on FOX at 1 p.m. ET, averaged 0.22/299,000 viewers.