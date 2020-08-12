RFR extends Guaranteed Rate backing for Newman

Roush Fenway Racing has signed a 12-race sponsorship agreement with Guaranteed Rate for Ryan Newman’s Ford Mustang.

Guaranteed Rate, a retail mortgage lender, first appeared on the No. 6 Ford two weeks ago in New Hampshire. The company returns to Newman’s car for 11 of the season’s final 14 races, including this weekend at the Daytona road course as well as the oval race at Daytona to end the regular season and the season-finale at Phoenix next month.

“We are really excited that Guaranteed Rate has made the decision to step up in such a big way on the No. 6 Ford,” said Newman. “Having them onboard earlier this summer was a blast, and we look forward to working closely with them as we continue to grow the relationship. We have a lot of racing left to do this year, and our goal is to put Guaranteed Rate up front and take the No. 6 Ford back to victory lane.”

Guaranteed Rate will also be a major associate sponsor on both Roush Fenway cars.

“We are thrilled to pair the Guaranteed Rate brand with Roush Fenway and Ryan Newman, a team well known for innovation and speed,” said chief marketing officer Steve Moffat. “As we extend our partnership and join Ryan for the remainder of the season, we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with him and his loyal community of fans.”

Newman is winless and 26th in the point standings. He missed three races earlier this season after a vicious accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500.