Columbia Sportswear backs Wallace and RPM

Darrell Wallace Jr. has signed as a brand ambassador with Columbia Sportswear, and the company will also serve as a primary sponsor at Richard Petty Motorsports.

It is a multi-year sponsorship deal for Wallace. On the team side, Wallace will drive the No. 43 Columbia Chevrolet Camaro on Aug. 23 at Dover International Speedway.

Columbia was attracted to Wallace in recent months as he became a household name during the pandemic and calls for race equality. Columbia Brand President Joe Boyle called Wallace a charismatic and courageous leader.

“It is in internal fortitude that most aligns with the Columbia brand and our Tested Tough ethos,” said Boyle. “Bubba is a ‘Tested Tough’ trailblazer, and we are thrilled to be working with him.

“There has always been a strong correlation between NASCAR and Columbia, especially with PFG. We are excited by the opportunity to work with Bubba and Richard Petty Motorsports to engage our shared fans.”

This partnership is the first NASCAR driver and team sponsorship for Columbia.

“Columbia Sportswear is a perfect fit for my lifestyle away from the track,” said Wallace, “I love spending time outdoors — boating, golfing, hiking, photography — just another to help me decompress from a hectic racing schedule. I’m beyond excited to be a part of the Columbia family and can’t wait to work with them on some unique content and fly their colors next weekend at Dover.”

Wallace acknowledged during a media availability discussing the partnership that the deal solves a big piece of the puzzle of Wallace and Petty working together. While nothing is set in stone regarding his future, as his contract is up after this season, Wallace is hopeful everything will be ironed out and announced soon.