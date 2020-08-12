Acronis backing for Bowman, Hendrick

Hendrick Motorsports has announced a multi-year sponsorship and technology agreement with data security provider Acronis.

The agreement will run through June 2023 and include a three-race primary sponsorship on Alex Bowman’s Chevrolet. Acronis will be prominently featured on the No. 88 Chevrolet later this month in the doubleheader at Dover International Speedway and the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Additionally, Acronis has become the Official Protection Partner of Hendrick Motorsports.

“The risk associated with losing data grows heavier every day new data is created, and the COVID-19 pandemic introduces new problems such as managing and safeguarding remote work workspaces,” said Acronis’ founder and executive officer Serguei Beloussov. “Hendrick Motorsports is well aware of these risks, and we are certain that our partnership will help the team get even more #CyberFit, which will no doubt help them improve operational efficiency both on and off the track.”

Acronis will also be a major associate partner on all Hendrick Motorsports cars. It will have a logo on cars, uniforms and team equipment beginning in 2021.

“In today’s environment, cyber protection is a priority for every company,” said Hendrick Motorsports team president Marshall Carlson. “We are a technology operation in many ways, so the chance to partner with an industry leader like Acronis is a great fit.

“Our team looks forward to collaborating with them to promote their tremendous product and services, as well as utilizing those same offerings in our own business, which is winning NASCAR races.”