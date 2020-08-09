Stroll ‘appalled’ by Renault, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams actions

Lawrence Stroll has issued a strongly-worded statement in defense of Racing Point amid appeals from Renault, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams that have left him “appalled.”

The Canadian billionaire led a consortium in its takeover of Racing Point back in 2018, but has largely stayed away from the media limelight since then. However, in the wake of the FIA stewards ruling that Racing Point illegally designed its rear brake ducts by using a Mercedes design — one that has led to four teams lodging an appeal against the sanction that allows Racing Point to continuing using the ducts in question — Stroll has spoken out.

“I do not often speak publicly, however I am extremely angry at any suggestion we have been underhand or have cheated — particularly those comments coming from our competitors,” a statement from Stroll read. “I have never cheated at anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and not true. My integrity — and that of my team — are beyond question.

“Everyone at Racing Point was shocked and disappointed by the FIA ruling and firmly maintain our innocence.”

Citing a number of points from the stewards decision as proof that Racing Point was acting honestly in designing the brake ducts — leading to an appeal against the decision from the team — Stroll is highly critical of Renault, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams for pushing for a tougher punishment by way of their own appeal.

“This week I was also shocked to see the FIA introduced a new grandfather clause, which had never previously existed.

“Beyond the clear fact that Racing Point complied with the technical regulations, I am appalled by the way Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams have taken this opportunity to appeal, and in doing so attempted to detract from our performances. They are dragging our name through the mud and I will not stand by nor accept this. I intend to take all necessary actions to prove our innocence.

“My team has worked tirelessly to deliver the competitive car we have on the grid. I am truly upset to see the poor sportsmanship of our competitors.

“I understand that the situation in which the FIA finds itself is difficult and complicated for many reasons, but I also respect and appreciate their efforts to try and find a solution in the best interests of the sport.”