Keselowski takes blame for Penske team tangle

Brad Keselowski “just lost it” in Turn 2 and wiped out both himself and Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney at in the second half of the doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway.

The accident occurred on Lap 97 as Keselowski tried to get underneath Blaney for the race lead. Keselowski washed up into the left rear of his teammate, sending both cars hard into the outside wall. Blaney hit with the into the rear end and right side of his Ford Mustang while Keselowski slammed the wall flush on the right side.

Keselowski will finish last, 39th. Blaney will finish 38th.

“I just lost it, it’s my fault,” said Keselowski. “I feel really bad for my teammate, Ryan Blaney. He didn’t deserve that. I just came off of Turn 4, and the 4 [Kevin Harvick] car was behind me, and he gave me a push, and I swear I went into the corner like 20 miles an hour faster than I had been all day and got past the 11 [Denny Hamlin] and I went to get underneath the 12 [Blaney] and I just slipped. I lost the back a little bit, and when I went to collect it, he was there, and I wiped him out and myself out, so I feel terrible for everyone at Team Penske and especially Ryan Blaney.

“Gosh, he didn’t deserve that. I should have whoa’d way up. I had been running wide-open on the bottom all day and thought I could do it again, but with that big push, I overestimated the grip and ruined our day.”

Blaney had taken the lead from Harvick on Lap 92. Restarting second on the inside lane, Blaney first pushed Hamlin clear of Kevin Harvick before getting side-by-side with the Gibbs driver and grabbing the top spot himself.

“It’s just unfortunate for the whole Penske organization,” Blaney said. “We had two fast cars battling for the lead, and it just stinks that happened. He had a run like he said, and he didn’t think he had as big of a run as he had and just got loose and, unfortunately, got us both. It’s a shame to end our day like that with the Knauf/Menards Ford Mustang. We were so fast.

“We had to battle back from having to pit again (for fuel after Stage 1) and got to 10th for the second stage and then got the lead. I was like, ‘All right, we can finally go back at it,’ and just got together there. That’s unfortunate, but it’s not gonna carry over. Things happen. Mistakes happen. It’s just a shame both of us got taken out.”