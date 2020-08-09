Buescher loses Michigan pole after switch to backup

Michigan polesitter Chris Buescher and 10 others will drop to the rear of the field for the start of the Consumers Energy 400.

Buescher and Roush Fenway Racing were one of nine teams who needed to go to a backup car after the Saturday race. NASCAR Cup Series teams are permitted one primary car per weekend.

Two other drivers who would have started inside the top 10 with Buescher will also give up their positions. Tyler Reddick was to start third and Aric Almirola fifth, but also need backup cars.

The other drivers also using backup cars are Ryan Preece (25th), Ryan Newman (28th), Michael McDowell (29th), Austin Dillon (31st), Cole Custer (34th), and John Hunter Nemechek (36th). Preece smacked the wall after contact with Reddick while Newman, McDowell, Dillon, Custer, and Nemechek were all involved in accidents yesterday afternoon.

Also moving to the rear will be Brennan Poole (37th) for an engine change and Josh Bilicki for a transmission change and driver change. Bilicki is in the No. 7 Chevrolet for the second Michigan race after Joey Gase drove the car on Saturday.