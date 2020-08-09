Buescher leads Michigan 2 field

Chris Buescher and Clint Bowyer will be on the front row today in the second race of the Michigan doubleheader.

A top-20 invert from the finish of Saturday’s race set the starting lineup for the Consumers Energy 400. Busch finished 20th and will be on the pole. Bowyer will start second after finishing 19th.

Rookie Tyler Reddick will start third. Matt Kenseth and Aric Almirola complete the top five.

Filling out the top 10 are Matt DiBenedetto (sixth), William Byron (seventh), Christopher Bell (eighth), Jimmie Johnson (ninth), and Erik Jones (10th).

The winner of Saturday’s race, Kevin Harvick, will start 20th. Harvick is going for his third straight win at Michigan and fourth in the last five races.

There are 39 drivers entered for Sunday afternoon. The green flag is 4:47 p.m. ET.

STARTING LINE-UP