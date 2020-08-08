Cindric masters challengers, restarts, conditions to win Road America Xfinity

Austin Cindric really earned the victory in Saturday’s Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the historic 4-mile Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., managing to hold off traffic on numerous restarts both early and late in an elongated afternoon of competition that included wet and dry conditions and 13 dramatic lead changes.

Cindric, 21, took his No. 22 Team Penske Ford to the lead for good on a restart with three laps remaining, holding off a hard-charging veteran road course ace, A.J. Allmendinger and ultimately taking a 1.318-seconds victory – his fourth win in the last five races.

Cindric is the 11th different winner in the last 11 Xfinity races on the Road America track.

“I had a lot of fun,” Cindric said of racing head-to-head with so many of his championship challengers on the day.

Chase Briscoe, a five-time winner in 2020 who is second to Cindric by 11 points in the driver standings, finished third on Saturday followed by Kaz Grala and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series star Andy Lally.

Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain, Preston Pardus, Ryan Sieg and Michael Annett rounded out the top 10. It was a career-best finish for the 23-year old Floridian Pardus, who also had a top-10 finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last month.

The race included “alternative pitting” strategies and ever-changing weather – rain and lightning – in addition to the typical challenges and tactics the series’ road course venues present.

⚠️ VISIBILITY MAY BE A FACTOR ⚠️ We're back racing in the rain at @roadamerica on NBCSN! pic.twitter.com/0R3JGz0PXj — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 8, 2020

An assortment of short caution periods interrupted the early portion of the race, and eventually lightning forced a red flag that lasted 93m16s. But once the racing resumed, it was a dramatic reminder of the excitement and intrigue road course racing provides.

From the very first lap, however, Cindric proved himself the class of the field. He dove into the lead in Turn 1 after the green flag dropped and led the opening eight laps before cars were called to pit lane because of lightning. After more than an hour of stoppage, teams had to strategize whether to change their slick tires to rain tires in light of the changing weather conditions.

Justin Haley got around Cindric on the ensuing restart and held onto the lead to win Stage 1 – his second stage victory of the season. He was involved in a collision late in the race, though, and had to rally to an eventual 11th-place finish.

Allmendinger, who earned the Stage 2 win, and Kaulig Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had to overcome a strategy setback needing an additional pit stop to complete their fuel and tire needs. That left Grala and veteran Justin Allgaier out front to start the final stage.

The race affected the championship standings with six races remaining to set the 12-driver playoff field. Brandon Brown holds the 12th position with Jeremy Clements 53 points behind and Myatt Snider 73 points behind.

The next race is also a road course event at the Daytona International Speedway – the first time the Xfinity Series has raced on the iconic venue’s road course.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – 11th Annual Henry 180

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Saturday, August 8, 2020

1. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 45.

2. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 45.

3. (7) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 45.

4. (6) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 45.

5. (23) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 45.

6. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 45.

7. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 45.

8. (37) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 45.

9. (16) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 45.

10. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 45.

11. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 45.

12. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 45.

13. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 45.

14. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 45.

15. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 45.

16. (3) Harrison Burton #, Toyota, 45.

17. (30) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 45.

18. (36) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 45.

19. (19) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 45.

20. (24) Rc Enerson, Chevrolet, 45.

21. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 45.

22. (15) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 45.

23. (5) Riley Herbst #, Toyota, 45.

24. (20) Mike Wallace, Chevrolet, 45.

25. (26) Joe Graf Jr #, Chevrolet, 45.

26. (35) Jesse Iwuji(i), Toyota, 45.

27. (28) Kody Vanderwal #, Chevrolet, Engine, 43.

28. (14) Jesse Little #, Chevrolet, 43.

29. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Accident, 42.

30. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, Accident, 41.

31. (17) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, Accident, 41.

32. (29) Myatt Snider #, Chevrolet, Accident, 41.

33. (27) Scott Heckert, Toyota, 41.

34. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Engine, 10.

35. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Engine, 7.

36. (31) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Transmission, 5.

37. (25) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 0.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 61.83 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 56 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.318 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M. Annett 0;A. Cindric 1-11;J. Haley 12-14;J. Bilicki 15-17;P. Pardus 18;J. Bilicki 19;N. Gragson 20;A. Labbe 21;A. Allmendinger 22-30;K. Grala 31-32;J. Allgaier 33;A. Cindric 34-39;P. Pardus 40-43;A. Cindric 44-45.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Cindric 3 times for 19 laps; AJ Allmendinger 1 time for 9 laps; Preston Pardus 2 times for 5 laps; Josh Bilicki 2 times for 4 laps; Justin Haley 1 time for 3 laps; Kaz Grala 1 time for 2 laps; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 1 lap; Noah Gragson 1 time for 1 lap; Alex Labbe 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 11,22,98,10,02,7,1,99,6,07

Stage #2 Top Ten: 16,10,11,99,02,21,68,6,1,78