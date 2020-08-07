US Space Force backs Carpenter for Indy

Ed Carpenter will break new ground in military sponsorships by representing the United States Space Force at the Indianapolis 500. Carpenter’s No. 20 USSF Chevy complements the No. 47 Chevy driven by teammate Conor Daly, whose ongoing partnership with the Air Force served as the conduit for the newest branch of the military to brand Carpenter’s entry in an effort to drive awareness and recruitment for the Space Force.

“The U.S. Space Force’s involvement with the Indy 500 is centered around our organizations’ shared principles of STEM, teamwork, speed and competition,” said Major Jason Wyche, the Chief of Air Force and Space Force Recruiting National Events Marketing Branch. “Additionally, the partnership gives the U.S. Space Force the ability to reach a large number of prospects and influencers through the far-reaching broadcast viewership and media coverage both for and leading up to the race.”

Unveiled Friday on the Fox & Friends morning show, Carpenter hopes to add his fourth Indy 500 pole position and first win at the Speedway in the black and silver Dallara DW12-Chevy.

“This is such an exciting day, unveiling this beautiful U.S. Space Force Chevrolet that I will drive in the Indianapolis 500 on August 23,” he said. “To be able to represent the men and women of the U.S.’s newest military branch is truly an honor. Even though we are not running the 500 on Memorial Day weekend this year, the event has such a strong connection to our Armed Forces and there’s no better way to showcase the brand-new U.S. Space Force.”