Crandon announces 'hospitality initiative' for 2020 events

In preparation for a condensed calendar that will see two major short course races take place at Crandon International this fall, track officials have announced that for the entire month of September, all Pro and Sportsman race teams will have the option to keep their equipment at the track. In addition, Crandon is working with several local shops and facilities to aid teams in facilitating preparation far away from home.

This program will come at no additional cost to any team outside of the standard weekend pitting and camping fees at each race weekend.

Crandon will host the 51st Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races(R) on Labor Day weekend (September 3rd – 6th) and then the 27th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run races September 26th – 27th.

In addition, Crandon International is extending the same offer to all corporate partners and expo display companies to keep their race support or marketing activation vehicles at the track. Again, this opportunity is offered at no additional cost to any official Crandon display vendor or track sponsor.

Track insurance and maintenance issues will prevent the facility from offering the same program to fans in Camp Crandon. Fans must depart the World Championships by Monday, September 7th and can return for the Brush Run races on Thursday, September 24th.

“The real secret to being here for 50 years is staying true to our roots, which means being open to help this sport and its community in any way we can,” said Crandon President Cliff Flannery. “This is a unique time for the entire industry, and keeping our grounds open to race teams and our corporate friends just made sense given our condensed season at Crandon. Let’s face it, we are all in this thing together.”

In order to help teams prepare for the late September’s FCP Brush Run weekend, Crandon has also added several weeks of additional pre-race testing. For those teams interested in participating in on-track Crandon testing, the 2020 procedures are as follows:

Testing to open Wednesday, September 9th.

The track will be closed for testing on Saturday, September 19th until race weekend.

Testing available to all Pro and Sportsman teams.

Testing days available via reservation on a first-come basis.

Testing days are Monday through Friday only (8:00am – 4:00pm).

A total of three teams per test day can share the track.

Only two vehicles per team can test.

There is a maximum of eight members per team.

All teams must be separated by a minimum of 100 feet in the pits.

All team members must be separated in the grandstands etc.

Teams must enforce social distancing and personal hygiene practices as much as possible at all times.

The use of face masks is highly recommended.

All teams must keep the physically compromised or sick crew members at home. No exceptions.

No spectators or on-track media members allowed at anytime.

All food, snacks and drinks to be provided by the individual teams.

Cost per test day is $1,500 (due upon arrival).

Testing reservations can be made by contacting Crandon Office Manager Tina Kulaf via email (trackoffice@crandonoffroad.com) or by phone at (715) 478-2222. Other information and aid can also be provided during test days by contacting Crandon International Raceway’s Cliff Flannery at (715) 478-2222.