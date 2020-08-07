Brown says Racing Point penalty could be tip of the iceberg

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says the penalty handed out to Racing Point exposes “BS” from his rivals about how the RP20 was designed and could be the start of a much bigger investigation into the car.

Renault protested the legality of the Racing Point — that carries many similarities to last year’s Mercedes W10 — at the Styrian Grand Prix and subsequent races in Hungary and Britain, focusing on the brake ducts. After an investigation, the stewards found Racing Point’s method of copying the design of the rear brake ducts to be in breach of sporting regulations, as they used Mercedes CAD designs for those components despite them being listed parts that each constructor must design itself in 2020.

The stewards deducted Racing Point 15 constructors’ championship points and fined the team €400,000 ($473,000), but with the brake ducts allowed to stay on the car for the rest of this season. Brown (pictured third from left, above) is unhappy at the lack of action against those specific parts, but also says Racing Point lied about how it designed them in the first place.

“My initial reactions are that Racing Point has been found guilty and I am concerned that they still have those (parts) that were deemed illegal in Austria on the race car now,” Brown said. “I think that is confusing for the fans — how something that is not legal in Austria is still on the car.

“Obviously they claimed that they had copied the car via photography. It’s clear from reading the document that is BS and therefore you have to question anything else around that car. I think this is, potentially, the tip of the iceberg, the starting point of looking at what’s happened here, because I don’t think it’s healthy for the sport.”

Brown confirmed McLaren will be asking questions both about the penalty and the process, but stopped short of saying his team will appeal against the punishment handed down.

“The constructor gets the penalty, but the drivers don’t. As teams we all compete with each other, but then all the drivers compete with each other and they’re able to keep their points when driver drivers are fighting for the drivers championship.

“So, I think it’s thrown up a lot more questions than answers and there’s new evidence that we’ve now been able to see. It’s something we are going to review quickly and understand the appeal process and whether that’s something that we potentially want to participate in.”

All teams have 24 hours from the time of the verdict to lodge their intention to appeal the decision, giving them until 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday at Silverstone.