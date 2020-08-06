Record 30 cars entered for Vintage Indy event ﻿at WWT Raceway

Vintage Indy has announced that 30 vintage Indy cars are entered for its Open Wheel Icons event, in company to IndyCar’s Aug. 28-30 Bommarito 500 Doubleheader Weekend at WWT Raceway in Madison, Ill.

This year marks the third annual appearance for Vintage Indy at the Bommarito 500 NTT IndyCar Series weekend. Included in the 30-car vintage roster — covering more than 70 years of Indy car history and design — are the 1968 Indy 500 pole-winning STP Turbine car, the 1972 USAC National Championship-winning dihedral-winged Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing Samsonite Special, several classic front-engine roadsters, four Dan Gurney Racing AAR Eagles and the rare 1932 Hupp Comet, the only Huppmobile car to ever compete at Indianapolis.

