Single practice session for F1's Imola return

Teams will have just one practice session to prepare for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix later this year as the two-day race weekend schedule for Imola has been confirmed.

Formula 1 returns to Imola at the end of a triple-header also including the Nurburgring and Portimao, with the race scheduled to take place on November 1st. When the three rounds were announced it was confirmed that Imola would run as a two-day weekend, but the details had yet to be finalized.

F1 has now published a race weekend schedule that provides for a single 90-minute practice session on the Saturday morning – from 1000-1130 local time – before the teams go straight into qualifying at 1400.

The end result is a reduction in practice time of some two and a half hours, with teams usually getting two 90-minute practice sessions on a Friday before a final hour on Saturday morning.

The race at Imola is due to be the third grand prix held in Italy this year, following on from rounds at Monza and Mugello in September – the latter marking Ferrari’s 1000th race in the sport.

F1 has yet to confirm any rounds beyond the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but remain in discussions with a number of venues, including the postponed race at Hanoi, to add at least one more event before a planned finale of two races in Bahrain and one in Abu Dhabi.