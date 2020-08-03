Racing on TV, Aug 5-9

ABOVE: Will softer tires make Silverstone’s second F1 race even more of a challenge of endurance?
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, August 5
|Berlin race 1
(SDD)
|7:00-8:00pm
|
Thursday, August 6
|Berlin race 2
(SDD)
|7:00-8:00pm
|
Friday, August 7
|Silverstone race 2 practice 1
|5:55-7:30am
|
|Silverstone race 2 practice 2
|9:55-11:30am
|
|Michigan
|8:00pm
|
Saturday, August 8
|Silverstone race 2
practice 3
|5:55-7:00am
|
|Silverstone race 2 qualifying
|8:55-10:00am
|
|Road America
|12:00-2:00pm
|
|Pittsburgh
race 1
|3:00-4:00pm
|
|Michigan race 1
|4:30-7:30pm
|
|Berlin race 3
(SDD)
|7:00-8:00pm
|
Sunday, August 9
|Silverstone race 2 preview
|7:30-9:05am
|
|Silverstone race 2
|9:05-11:00am
|
|Indianapolis
|1:00-4:00pm
|
|Michigan
|1:00-3:00pm
|
|Berlin race 4
|1:00-2:00pm
|
|Sprint Europe
– Italy (SDD)
|2:00-4:00pm
|
|Sonoma race 2
|4:00-6:00pm
|
|Pittsburgh
race 2
|3:00-4:00pm
|
|Michigan race 2
|4:30-7:30pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
