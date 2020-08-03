Racing on TV, Aug 5-9

ABOVE: Will softer tires make Silverstone’s second F1 race even more of a challenge of endurance?



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

SRO-america.com

SCCA.com

Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.

Trans Am media app (click here for download info)

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, August 5

Berlin race 1

(SDD) 7:00-8:00pm

Thursday, August 6

Berlin race 2

(SDD) 7:00-8:00pm

Friday, August 7

Silverstone race 2 practice 1 5:55-7:30am Silverstone race 2 practice 2 9:55-11:30am Michigan 8:00pm

Saturday, August 8

Silverstone race 2

practice 3 5:55-7:00am Silverstone race 2 qualifying 8:55-10:00am Road America 12:00-2:00pm Pittsburgh

race 1 3:00-4:00pm Michigan race 1 4:30-7:30pm Berlin race 3

(SDD) 7:00-8:00pm

Sunday, August 9

Silverstone race 2 preview 7:30-9:05am Silverstone race 2 9:05-11:00am Indianapolis 1:00-4:00pm Michigan 1:00-3:00pm Berlin race 4 1:00-2:00pm Sprint Europe

– Italy (SDD) 2:00-4:00pm Sonoma race 2 4:00-6:00pm Pittsburgh

race 2 3:00-4:00pm Michigan race 2 4:30-7:30pm



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

