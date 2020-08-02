Taylors share winning moments at Road America

Ricky and Jordan Taylor celebrated plenty of victories together while driving for their father’s Wayne Taylor Racing prototype team in Grand-Am and IMSA, but Sunday at Road America marked a first fore the Floridians as the brothers claimed class victories in separate homes.

For the elder of the two, Ricky Taylor and teammate Helio Castroneves turned pole position into overall victory with the No. 7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05, while in the GT Le Mans category, Jordan and teammate Antonio Garcia found victory lane in their No. 3 Corvette C8.R.

“It’s definitely cool,” the younger Taylor said. “I think it’s the first time we both won on the same weekend. We’ve both had a pole, but overall, the weekends with wins has never gone both our ways. I know my dad’s team has never won here either. We were definitely trying for many years but never got it. So at least it stayed in the family with Ricky winning.”

The streaking Corvette Racing outfit has all but owned the 2020 season in GTLM, which has been a surprise due to introducing the brand-new mid-engine C8.R. In a normal season, new GT models rarely find the kind of success that leads to three straight wins, but that’s exactly what Taylor and Garcia and the sister entry driven by Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner have delivered.

Unlike the last two wins at Daytona and Sebring, Mother Nature played a role in turning the tide in Corvette’s favor after all the cars in front of the No. 3 C8.R either slid off the road or crashed when heavy rains began to fall in the final hour of the race. Gavin and Milner completed a 1-2 finish for Corvette.

“For us, it was a wild day, very unexpected,” Taylor said. “The race started off strong. We took a different strategy with the stops at the beginning. Luckily it worked out with the rain and the track position timing at the end. And Antonio never gave up. It was a tough fight in tough positions, but he survived. He survived the pressure when he needed to. Our third victory in a row for Corvette and our second of the year.”