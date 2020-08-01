The Week In Sports Cars, August 1, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 1m05s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (18m21s)
- General (40m41s)
- Fun (56m39s)
It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
Lewis Hamilton says he had to compose himself and recover after a spin in qualifying to take his 91st pole position at the British Grand (…)
George Russell will start the British Grand Prix from the back of the grid after being heavily punished for ignoring yellow flags in (…)
To hear Denny Hamlin after he won at Kansas Speedway, one might have thought it was his first win of the season. Or that it was the first (…)
There were mixed emotions from the two Ferrari drivers after qualifying for the British Grand Prix ended with Charles Leclerc in (…)
Acura Team Penske’s class-leading momentum carried over from Friday as its drivers went 1-2 in Road America’s second WeatherTech (…)
Lewis Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix from pole position after Mercedes obliterated the field in qualifying at Silverstone. (…)
Despite there being half a season left in his NASCAR Cup Series rookie campaign, Cole Custer already has reason to proclaim it’s been a (…)
Valtteri Bottas heads into qualifying with the fastest practice time of the weekend on a substantially cooler day at the British Grand (…)
It may have been a somewhat discouraging week of news for Acura Team Penske in terms of the squad’s long-term future, but that didn’t show (…)
After two dry practice sessions, mother nature had other plans for the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda qualifying. (…)
Comments