The Week In Sports Cars, August 1, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 1m05s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (18m21s)
  • General (40m41s)
  • Fun (56m39s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

