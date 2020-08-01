Beaubier takes MotoAmerica Race 1 victory at Road Atlanta

Cameron Beaubier won three races in a row before crashing out of the lead in race two at Road America 2, proving that no one is perfect. But he looked pretty damn close to that on a scorching hot Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the four-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion riding to his fourth victory of the season in dominating fashion.

Beaubier led off the start, but Jake Gagne (No. 32, photo above) slipped ahead through the esses on the opening lap. Although his lead was short lived, it still marked the first time the Monster Energy Attack Performance rider had led a Superbike race. Once his teammate Beaubier sped past, the two teammates circulated together for a few laps before Beaubier pulled away.

The points leader slowed in the closing stages, but headed Gagne home by 4.786 seconds.

“I had a couple mistakes in there that I was able to salvage pretty good,” Beaubier said. “They were just scary more than anything. Like Jake (Gagne) said, it was hot and greasy out there. I had a couple pretty good front-end pushes. One down into (Turn 3) where I had that little mistake this morning in Superpole. It was just hot and greasy.

“Jake got an incredible start from the second row, Beaubier continued. “I knew he was going to be fast. I tried to get by him as quick as I could and just put my head down. But our gap was kind of yo-yo-ing a little bit. To be honest, going into the race I didn’t expect that. So, hats off to him. He’s riding awesome. Hats off to Matty (Scholtz), too. Three Yamahas up here on the box. It feels really good. It’s going to be another tough one tomorrow, (but) I’m ready for it.”

The win was the 42nd AMA Superbike victory of Beaubier’s career and his sixth at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. He now leads the championship by 14 points over Gagne, 100-86.

The latter, meanwhile, finished well clear of Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African trailing the Californian by 16.3 seconds at the end of the 19-lap race.

“That was, I think, one of my best starts all year, for sure,” Gagne said. “I knew I was on the second row after the Superpole, so I wanted to make sure I got off well. I knew once Cam (Beaubier) got to the top of that hill in the lead, he was going to go right from the get-go. I was behind Cam into turn one. He ran a little bit wide out there and I just got a good drive up the hill and managed to lead going down into the chicane up there. I just put my head down. I knew Cam was right on my butt. I thought Mat (Scholtz) would kind of be right there for sure.

“I’m happy after the day we’ve had. We didn’t get a whole lot of laps today. We missed a lot of that first practice and missed a lot of that Superpole stuff. So, I’m really happy on the progress we made and how hard those guys are working. The Monster Energy Attack Yamaha is really rolling good. Hats off to Cam and Mat. Got a couple Yamahas up there, so it’s good.”

The third-place finish was Scholtz’ second podium of the year and came at a track that he calls one of his favorites.

“After the first lap I settled into fourth behind Toni (Elias) and I could just see immediately Jake and Cam were pulling a massive gap, even after maybe five or six corners. Toni’s bike is quick, and he brakes late, so I couldn’t really pass him. I was planning on something into corner 10 but coming onto the back of the straight, (Kyle) Wyman passed us. His bike was leaking a ton of oil or something (and) that really slowed me down. I maybe got to about a second off of Toni and Kyle (when) Kyle’s bike just stopped in 10. Then I just slowly caught up to Toni, passed him (and) I just kind of rode my own race from there. It was a little bit boring towards the end. I could see Jake was really far up front. Couldn’t see Cameron. Hope in the next race we can pick up the pace and hold onto Jake and Cam.”

Elias rode his M4 ECSTAR Suzuki to fourth, well clear of his teammate Bobby Fong who crashed in the morning session at speed and injured his right hand. Fong, in turn, had a big lead over FLY Racing ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony, the Australian also having a lonely ride to sixth.

Disrupt Racing / CCFOfficesolutions.com’s Geoff May rode his Kawasaki ZX-10R to seventh, almost a second ahead of FLY Racing ADR Motorsports’ Bradley Ward. Thrashed Bike Racing’s Max Flinders and Procomps Racing Team’s Danilo Lewis rounded out the top 10.

Two of the top riders in the series, One Cure/KWR Ducati’s Kyle Wyman and Scheibe Racing BMW’s Josh Herrin, both suffered mechanical problems that knocked them out of the race.

Superbike Race One: