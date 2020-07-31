Tavella award F4 US pole after weather cancels qualifying

After two dry practice sessions, mother nature had other plans for the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda qualifying. Severe weather moved in late Friday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, dangerous lightning and strong winds. The conditions left the Barber Motorsports Park circuit flooded and unsafe for drivers, resulting in series officials canceling qualifying.

“The F4 qualifying schedule to take place at 4:20 p.m. Central on Friday was canceled for reasons of track safety due to inclement weather conditions,” said Chairman of the Stewards Brian Till. “The stewards considered the matter and determined that the grid for Race 1 will be drawn up based on F4 championship driver points.”

With the grid for Race 1 based on championship points standings, Hunter Yeany was assigned pole position. However, Yeany received a three-grid spot penalty during Practice 2 after failing to yield to a local yellow, promoting Dylan Tavella to pole, his second of the season.

“I came into the weekend focused and starting on pole tomorrow is already a good start,” Tavella said. “This is my first time at Barber, and it is a great facility. It is very smooth track and all around a great place for racing.”

Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport drivers will own the front row on Saturday with Jose Blanco lining up beside Tavella. Cade McKee (Iron Rock Motorsports) will start from third, his best starting position of the season, with Yeany slotting into the second row. Spike Kohlbecker (Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport), who was fastest in both practices earlier in the day, Nicholas Rivers (Group-A Racing), Nico Christodoulou (DEForce Racing), Josh Sarchet (DC Autosport), Nick Persing (Jay Howard Driver Development) and Sam Paley (Jay Howard Driver Development) round out the top-10 grid spots. (Full Grid for Race 1)

Saturday opens with the first of four races starting at 9:50 a.m. followed by Race 2 at 2:15 p.m. The weekend culminates with two additional races (9:50 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.). The four-race F4 event will be open to fans. Tickets are only available at the gate, $20 per day or $35 for the weekend, the event is cashless, only debit and credit cards will be accepted.

All feature races will be live streamed worldwide on FanRacing.Live. Fans can follow practice and qualifying times on the Race Monitor App or on F4USChampionship.com.