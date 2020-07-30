Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Pato O'Ward and Oliver Askew

The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Pato O'Ward and Oliver Askew

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Pato O'Ward and Oliver Askew

By 2 hours ago

By |

Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew make a tandem visit to The Week In IndyCar Show to field listener questions on their season to date, strength of the Chevy-powered team, their budding friendship, and how, as Askew learned, O’Ward’s hair-cutting skills pale in comparison to his ability to drive race cars…

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/3s4p2-e5011b

, , , IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home