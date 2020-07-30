The Week In IndyCar, July 30, with Pato O'Ward and Oliver Askew

Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew make a tandem visit to The Week In IndyCar Show to field listener questions on their season to date, strength of the Chevy-powered team, their budding friendship, and how, as Askew learned, O’Ward’s hair-cutting skills pale in comparison to his ability to drive race cars…

