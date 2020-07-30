Almirola draws New Hampshire Cup pole

The random qualifying draw continues to be kind to Aric Almirola.

For the third time since the procedure began in place, Almirola will lead the field to the green flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It is the sixth time Almirola has drawn a starting spot on the front row.

The most recent winner in the Cup Series, Denny Hamlin, will start second. Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch complete the top five.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will start sixth and seventh respectively. Harvick is the two-time defending race winner.

Alex Bowman will start eighth, Joey Logano will start ninth, and Kurt Busch will start 10th. Martin Truex Jr. will start 11th with Ryan Blaney 12th.

Lining up outside the top 15 will be William Byron in 16th, Erik Jones in 17th, Matt DiBenedetto 19th, and Jimmie Johnson 20th.

James Davison will make his third career start in the Cup Series this weekend. Davison will drive the No. 53 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing and start 26th.

There are 38 drivers entered in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

STARTING LINE-UP