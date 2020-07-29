TV ratings: Kansas

After a spate of event-filled weekends, live auto racing was absent from TV last Sunday. NASCAR had opted to run its big show at Kansas Speedway (which was not admitting fans) on Thursday with the other national series following on Friday and Saturday. The results were fairly predictable.

The NASCAR Cup Series race on NBCSN (which went up against Major League Baseball’s opening night on ESPN) averaged a 0.91 national racing and 1.47 million viewers — basically unchanged from Cup’s Thursday night race at Bristol in May (0.91/1.5m on FS1). ESPN’s New York/Washington baseball match-up in the same time slot averaged 2.45/4m.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series late Saturday afternoon averaged 0.50/792,000 on NBCSN, which was also very similar to last year’s Xfinity race numbers from Iowa on this date on the same network and Saturday time slot (0.53/800,000).

The NASCAR Truck Series, meanwhile, staged doubleheaders Friday night and Saturday ahead of the Xfinity race, both on FS1. Saturday’s Truck show averaged 0.30/447,000 — basically unchanged from the previous Saturday’s 0.29/446K for the Truck race at Texas — and Friday’s 0.24/375K.

NBC again turned its broadcast network over to MotoGP from Jerez on Sunday afternoon, which averaged 0.27/380,000, while ARCA — which followed the Trucks on FS1 late Friday night at Kansas — averaged 0.13/200,000.