Rennie returns as Red Bull changes Albon’s engineer

Red Bull has made a change to Alex Albon’s race engineer, with Simon Rennie returning to work trackside for the team from the British Grand Prix onwards.

Rennie has previously been race engineer for Fernando Alonso and Robert Kubica at Renault, going on to work with Kimi Raikkonen before joining Red Bull in 2013. Here he formed a successful partnership with Daniel Ricciardo from 2014 onwards before moving into a factory-based role in 2018.

Ricciardo referenced Rennie’s change of role as one of the factors in his decision to leave Red Bull for Renault that same year, but Rennie will now return to a trackside position alongside Albon.

“Ahead of the British Grand Prix the team has strengthened the experience and knowledge base of its trackside engineering group with Simon Rennie returning to the race team,” Red Bull announced.

“Simon stepped back from a traveling role at the end of 2018 but returns trackside as Alex’s race engineer from this week’s British Grand Prix onwards, while Mike Lugg remains under contract to the team, making the move to the factory. As a team we are committed to maximizing the performance of the RB16 and our drivers as we continue our championship campaign in this shortened and condensed season.”

Albon struggled in qualifying in Hungary, starting from 13th after complaining about being released into traffic for his final run in Q2, but he says there have been plenty of positives to take from the start of the season after recovering to fifth in the race.

“Obviously as a team it hasn’t been an ideal start to the season but aside from the DNF (in Austria), we’ve been able to score some good points,” Albon said. “I think with that being said, the car can only improve so I’m feeling positive. We know the areas we need to work on and with Silverstone being a home race close to the factory, that’s good news. I think we can hopefully get a good result there — historically it’s been a pretty good track for the team, and it’s one I really enjoy driving.

“Hungary was a lot of fun but obviously we don’t want to start that far back again. I think we have a very good race car, so once we get on top of our Saturday qualifying trim, we should be in good stead for the Sunday races. Hungary was a fun race; it’s not the easiest track to overtake at so to pull off the passing moves and get so far up the grid was pretty satisfying.”