Zanardi stable after further surgery

Alex Zanardi’s condition has been updated to ‘stable’ following more neurological surgery in the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan this week.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, the procedure, which was carried out by Professor Pietro Mortini, was a success.

“The clinical and radiological tests confirm the successful outcome of the above mentioned treatments and the current clinical condition of the patient, who is still hospitalized in the neurosurgical intensive care unit, appears to be stable,” said the statement.

The operation is one of several that the CART champion and Paralympic gold medalist has undergone since suffering serious head injuries in a hand cycle crash in Siena during the Obiettivo Tricolore race in June.

Zanardi spent almost a month in a Siena hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation center last week. However his condition began to worsen again and he was moved to the San Raffaele hospital, where he remains in intensive care.