Pace OK after Shadow crash at Road America

“I thank everyone for the genuine concern over my incident at the (WeatherTech International Challenge at Road America) this past weekend,” said Jim Pace, whose 1974 Shadow DN4 Can-Am car caught air, flipped and slid down the front straight in a frightening qualifying accident on Saturday.

Contacted earlier today by our sister publication Vintage Motorsport, Pace said: “I am fine. Not a scratch or bruise. I credit the form-fitted seat of SpeedSeats, the HANS device and the finest carbon fiber helmet for my safety – plus the guardian angels that watch over us all when we don’t know it. Thanks to Jim Bartel for letting me drive the Shadow and RM Motorsports for the excellent preparation of a fine vintage racecar.”

