INTERVIEW: Ben Spies

Sunday, July 20, 2008 was a very busy day for Ben Spies. Arriving at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca (as the place was then called) at the crack of dawn, the marine layer not yet even burnt off from the nearby Pacific Ocean in Monterey, Spies was poised to compete in two races at that afternoon’s Red Bull United States Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Dispatched to the 2.238-mile, 11-turn circuit by Suzuki, the young Texan would first ride as a wildcard on Suzuki’s Rizla Suzuki factory GSV-R MotoGP bike – Laguna Seca would be the 11th round of the 2008 MotoGP World Championship – and then, an hour later, climb aboard his No.1 Rockstar/Makita Suzuki GSX-R1000, the bike on which he was two-time and reigning AMA Superbike upon, and take on bitter U.S. title adversary and teammate Mat Mladin.
That day on the Monterey Peninsula, Spies raced to a fighting eighth as a MotoGP wildcard, and some 60 minutes later, second to Mladin in the AMA Superbike contest. A war of two worlds, if you will, for the American. Later that evening, a very worn-out Spies recounted the doubleheader to this writer.
“Honestly, it was as big a difference as riding a mountain bike to a road bicycle, or a stock car to a Formula 1 car,” said Spies, the sun creeping down over the Salinas Valley. “It was the biggest difference between two motorcycles, and the hardest time I ever had jumping between two bikes. We had our work cut out for us, but we did what we could. I think we did a pretty good job, but it was tough – really tough.”
All things considered, the day went well for Spies, and by summer’s end, he was, once again, the AMA Superbike champion, and one with a new contract in his hand to move overseas to Europe to join the factory-backed Yamaha Italia team to make a run at the globetrotting 2009 FIM Superbike championship. After a fierce yearlong battle with title antagonist Noriyuki Haga, it all came right for Spies later that autumn when he clinched the ’09 championship at the Portimao Circuit in Portugal. One year later, Spies began his MotoGP career with the French-managed Tech 3 outfit, thus launching what would be a three-year GP run that would, unfortunately, be ended by a severely damaged shoulder. But we’ll get to all that here in a bit.
As history has taught us, Ben Spies was the last American-born motorcycle racer to make a serious run at an FIM World Championship, the highlight of the Yankee’s career coming in the shape of a win at Assen, Holland in 2009. An American has not won a major world championship race since, and even more astonishing is the fact that the USA is now practically invisible in the garages of MotoGP and WSBK. With Spies, as well as GP campaigners Colin Edwards and the late Nicky Hayden also exiting world class racing by the end of 2015, the days of racers such as Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey, Scott Russell and a host of others, had ridden off into the sunset, backs turned to international competition.
“It’s a tough one,” commented Spies on the exodus of U.S. riders from the FIM going back to the curtain dropping on his global racing career at the end of 2013 when he was competing for Pramac Racing Ducati in GP with a destroyed right shoulder.
“Sometimes I actually feel bad about it all and how it all ended in GP just because of my injuries. That was right when Nicky Hayden was, more or less, on his way out and we were not going to have somebody else from the U.S. over there racing. I feel like I kind of let a lot of people down in that way.”
The MotoGP and WSBK paddocks are now dominated by Spanish and Italian racers who make up over 60 percent of the starting grids. With the exception of current U.S.-based riders Garrett Gerloff and Cameron Beaubier, Spies doesn’t see another American rider surfacing in global racing anytime soon.
“Garrett and Cameron are obviously both now getting older, and Garrett has a great shot in World Superbike, and I think Cameron does too,” says Spies. “However, for those guys in MotoGP, I would say it’s impossible at this point to go over there and be an actual top four guy. I mean, they could go over there and be a top 12 guy and have a couple good years and all that stuff, but to be at the top or at the front of the pack… they’re too late at this point. I’m not saying there isn’t anybody out there in the wings hoping to come up, but I’m not really seeing anyone at that age, like that 16 or 17 year-old age, were it is like, ‘Okay, that kid is going to be in MotoGP.’ It’s a shame to see. It’s not always going to be like that, but it’s fairly certain that for the next five or so years, we are not going to see an Americans in the GP class, or in the top seven, anyway.”
Perhaps part of that reality is the fact that most young Americans have their collective sights set on the U.S. Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
“For sure, and just because supercross and motocross are bigger here and that’s understandable,” agrees Spies. “If you live in America, it’s all about supercross, motocross and dirt bikes, but then when you travel the world and you stop in 15 other countries, you realize, ‘Okay, road racing is bigger than all of that.’ It’s tough, and then we have all the other sports that we have here in America, and motorcycle racing has never been one of the biggest, biggest sports here. In my eyes, now, with video games and all that, kids are just not outdoors as much.”
Still, Spies firmly believes that it is the current climate of motorcycle racing in the United States of America where the disconnect of American interest in Transatlantic racing exists. While MotoAmerica has worked wonders in getting bike racing back on the radar, there have not been Moto3 or Moto2 classifications incorporated into the MotoAmerica system. According to Spies, this is where the fundamental challenges lie.
IndyCar 44m ago
Rowe impresses in IMS/IndyCar Race for Equality & Change Program test
The NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s new Race for Equality & Change program sparked to life on Monday at IMS as (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Still some gaps in field of 33 ahead of Indy 500
Practice for the 104th Indianapolis 500 gets under way August 11, and based on the anticipated car count, filling the field of 33 will take (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Juncos looking to finalize Indy 500 entry
Ricardo Juncos hopes to have at least one car ready to use when the start of Indianapolis 500 practice begins in two weeks’ time. With (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
No Byrd entry for 2020 Indy 500
In a change from his recent practice, David Byrd will not field a dedicated entry for the Indianapolis 500. The entrant’s most recent (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
DragonSpeed firming up Indy 500 plans
DragonSpeed has filed an entry for the 104th Indianapolis 500. A driver has not been attached to the seat as negotiations take place (…)
Road to Indy 4hr ago
NJMP tripleheader replaces cancelled West Coast events on RTI schedule
Andersen Promotions has added New Jersey Motorsports Park to its 2020 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires schedule, replacing September (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Laguna Seca angling for extension of IndyCar deal
In the wake of having its September 19-20 NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader cancelled, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca says it wants (…)
Trans Am 5hr ago
SMR regroups, re-gears for TA2 title defense
After winning the 2019 TA2 Team and Driver’s Championship, Stevens-Miller Racing (SMR) regrouped and re-geared for 2020 to (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
IndyCar confirms Portland, Laguna cancellations; new doubleheaders added
IndyCar has confirmed that it will not visit Portland or Laguna Seca this year, and has added new events at Mid-Ohio, World Wide Technology (…)
Lucas Oil Off Road 5hr ago
Brooks throws down in Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series opener
The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series finally got its 2020 season underway at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, CA, this weekend (…)
Comments