Fisker in talks for Extreme E entry

Electric automotive manufacturer and advanced mobility solutions Fisker Inc. is in talks with Extreme E — the new electric off-road motor racing championship set to launch next year — on a series partnership and potential works team entrance, the two companies revealed.

Extreme E, set to debut in early 2021, is a radical new racing series which will feature electric SUVs going head to head in extreme locations around the world, including arctic, desert, glacier, coastal and rainforest environments which have already been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

“We feel thrilled at the prospect of having Fisker Inc., a pure EV manufacturer, join Extreme E for the start of the first championship,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E. “Creating the world’s most sustainable racing series is the perfect launch platform for their new Ocean SUV, as well as providing a challenging testing environment for product durability.”

Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. added: “Alejandro brought electric vehicle racing into the mainstream with Formula E and I fully support his vision to reinvent off-road racing at the same time as creating an education platform for the threats posed by climate change. Extreme E and Fisker Inc. are completely aligned in our mission and values.”