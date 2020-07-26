Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Photos: WeatherTech International Challenge at Road America

Image by Scott Paceley/Vintage Motorsport

Photos: WeatherTech International Challenge at Road America

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Photos: WeatherTech International Challenge at Road America

By 2 hours ago

By |

The WeatherTech International Challenge vintage racing weekend kicked off  with great weather and track conditions at Road America. The stars are certainly the large collective of Shadow Racing Cars celebrating the iconic team’s 50-year anniversary. Vintage Motorsport photographer Scott Paceley is there to capture and share the glorious sights this weekend produces. Look for his photos and a story from VM columnist Burt Levy in the September/October issue of Vintage Motorsport. Subscribe now and never miss an issue!

View the full gallery of images at VintageMotorsport.com.

 

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home