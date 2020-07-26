Photos: WeatherTech International Challenge at Road America

The WeatherTech International Challenge vintage racing weekend kicked off with great weather and track conditions at Road America. The stars are certainly the large collective of Shadow Racing Cars celebrating the iconic team’s 50-year anniversary. Vintage Motorsport photographer Scott Paceley is there to capture and share the glorious sights this weekend produces. Look for his photos and a story from VM columnist Burt Levy in the September/October issue of Vintage Motorsport. Subscribe now and never miss an issue!

