Zanardi returns to intensive care

Italian auto racing champion and Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi was moved back into an intensive care unit in an Italian hospital Friday, three days after he was transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center. Zanardi’s move to the ICU at the San Raffaelle hospital in Milan was made due to “unstable clinical conditions,” according to a statement issued by Claudio Zanon, health director of the Valduce Hospital that runs the rehabilitation center where Zanardi was staying. Zanon added that “no further information on the case will be released.”

Zanardi, 53, was injured on June 19 while competing in a hand cycle event after colliding with a truck. The two-time CART champion and four-time Paralympic gold medalist underwent three operations for facial and head injuries and was put into a coma for more than a month before being awakened last week.