SURVEY: Has the lack of spectators at races affected your viewing enjoyment?

The world of motorsports has mostly come roaring back to life, albeit differently than we have ever experienced it before. The ongoing COVID pandemic has required sanctioning bodies, promoters and attendees to entirely rethink what was once normal. While on the on-track action has by and large been unaffected, the lack of attending spectators has certainly created a different look.

At some venues, like the recent IndyCar races at Road America or the upcoming F1 race at Spa-Francorchamps, crowds are by the nature of the venue, less apparent. The flipside will be a planned-for Indy 500 where the vista from turn 1 on the field of 33 taking the start with barely filled-grandstands in the background, or the podium celebrations at Monza for the Italian GP on a front straightaway void of tifosi will be a marked contrast to what we are accustomed to.

So, has the lack of spectators at race affected your viewing enjoyment so far? RACER wants to know.

