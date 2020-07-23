Preece looking for a change in fortune

Ryan Preece is ready for things to turn around after a massive accident took him out of Thursday night’s race at Kansas Speedway.

On lap 182 of the Super Start Batteries 400, Ryan Newman tagged Christopher Bell in the rear bumper going down the backstretch, which shot Bell into the outside wall. Bell then spun toward the inside, triggering an accident that collected Chris Buescher and Preece. Preece spun at a high rate of speed toward the inside wall and hit with the nose and right side of his Chevrolet, which sent him airborne and then for another spin.

Preece quickly exited his destroyed race car, visibly frustrated. The JTG Daugherty Racing sophomore was uninjured and said he was fine after being evaluated by the medical staff.

“To be honest with you, we had a fast race car right there at the end,” said Preece. “It’s frustrating for all of us at JTG Daugherty because we’ve been working really hard and probably had a top-10 car there at the end.

“I’m all right, just ready for this year to turn around. Thanks to Busch’s Beans, the No. 37 and JTG Daugherty. We’ll be back next week.”

Kansas will be Preece’s fourth-consecutive DNF and his sixth of the season. He has not had a top-15 finish since Talladega a month ago.

The accident involving Preece was the second straight off a restart. There was also a multi-car wreck on lap 176 when Joey Logano had a tire go down, sending him into the outside wall. His trouble also collected Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon, and Matt DiBenedetto.

“The restarts are just wild because we have no horsepower, so it takes us 45 minutes to get going,” said DiBenedetto. “The restarts are wild. It’s a part of racing. I’m glad to see those guys are OK. I saw Ryan Preece’s crash and Newman and those guys. I’m glad to see they are OK.”