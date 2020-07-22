Ferrari confirms technical department restructuring

Ferrari has restructured its technical department to create a more simplified and focused chain of command, with the target of speeding up car performance improvements.

2020 has been a poor season so far for Ferrari, with the team sitting in fifth place in the constructors’ championship and comfortably adrift of Mercedes’ level of performance. While the car’s aerodynamic concept has had to be changed since pre-season due to the impact of power unit technical directives, team principal Mattia Binotto wants to accelerate any future work from a development point of view.

To that end, Ferrari has announced a revised technical structure that includes a new performance development department headed up by Enrico Cardile. However, the team stresses that the rest of its hierarchy remains unchanged, with Enrico Gualtieri in charge of the power unit, Laurent Mekies still sporting director and Simone Resta leading chassis engineering.

“As hinted at a few days ago, we are making changes to the technical side of the organization so as to speed up the design and development on the car performance front,” Binotto said. “A change of direction was needed to define clear lines of responsibility and working processes, while reaffirming the company’s faith in its technical talent pool.

“The department run by Enrico Cardile will be able to count on the experience of Rory Byrne and established engineers such as David Sanchez. It will be the cornerstone of the car’s development.”

While the structure has changed, Binotto says he has full faith in the talent he already has at the team and is trying to get the most out of their abilities.

“We believe Ferrari personnel are of the highest level and we have nothing to envy about our main competitors in this respect, but we had to make a decisive change, raising the bar in terms of the responsibilities of the department heads.

“We have said it several times, but it’s worth repeating: we have started to lay the foundations of a process which should lead to a new and enduring winning cycle. It will take some time and we will suffer setbacks like the one we are experiencing right now in terms of results and performance. However, we must react to these shortcomings with strength and determination to get back to being at the very top of this sport as soon as possible. This is what we all want and what our fans all over the world expect of us.”