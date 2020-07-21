The Week In IndyCar, July 21, Listener Q&A

It’s another packed episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, all driven by questions submitted via social media, following the doubleheader at Iowa.
A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 6m21s mark in the episode):
“With the season more-or-less at the halfway point, on a traditional A to F scale, what grade would you give the 2020 season thus far?”
“MSR and Jack Harvey showing some impressive pace has been a highlight for #mepersonally so far in this young season. Any insights to how the program has adapted so well to full time and the aero screen?”
“How impressed are you by Arrow McLaren SP so far this season? Do you think they can join the Big 3 teams as potential serial winners / championship competitors? Is the current rookie driver line up strong enough to meet their ambition?”
