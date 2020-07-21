Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, July 21, Listener Q&A

It’s another packed episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, all driven by questions submitted via social media, following the doubleheader at Iowa.

A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 6m21s mark in the episode):

  • “With the season more-or-less at the halfway point, on a traditional A to F scale, what grade would you give the 2020 season thus far?”
  • “MSR and Jack Harvey showing some impressive pace has been a highlight for #mepersonally so far in this young season. Any insights to how the program has adapted so well to full time and the aero screen?”
  • “How impressed are you by Arrow McLaren SP so far this season? Do you think they can join the Big 3 teams as potential serial winners / championship competitors? Is the current rookie driver line up strong enough to meet their ambition?”

