Renault protests Racing Point again, adds to previous claim

Renault has protested the legality of the Racing Point again at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the stewards accepting it will be merged with last week’s original protest.

The first protest came after the Styrian Grand Prix, when Renault claimed Racing Point has not designed front and rear brake ducts within the regulations, having taken the design from last year’s Mercedes. Much of this year’s Racing Point is similar in design to the W10, but the brake ducts were targeted as an item that was a non-listed part last year — so free for teams to purchase from rivals — and has become a listed one that they must each own the exclusive use of the design to in 2020.

The stewards accepted that the protest has grounds and can move forward in Austria, with the FIA Technical Department representative impounding and sealing the relevant parts as it starts its assessment. A report will then be sent to the stewards, and Racing Point have been given three weeks to compile its own defense before the stewards will reconvene.

While all that is pending, the car is running in its same state and so Renault has lodged the same protest after the race in Hungary, with all parties agreeing it should be treated as part of one overall protest.

“In order to facilitate the analysis process, Racing Point has admitted that the relevant parts targeted by these two protests and used during both, the race of the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix and the race of the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix are the same,” the stewards decision read. “Therefore, the parties declare and agree that there is no need to proceed again with a sealing and an impounding of the relevant parts of cars 11 and 18 following the race of the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.

“The parties further declare and agree that the analysis to be performed by the FIA Technical Department representative and the report to be submitted to the stewards as well as any evidences and discussions relating to the protest shall also be valid to address the second protest lodged by Renault following the race of the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.”

The FIA’s head of single seater racing, Nikolas Tombazis, stated last week he expects Racing Point to be ready to deliver its defense much earlier than the three-week deadline it has been given, predicting a hearing before the British Grand Prix on August 2.