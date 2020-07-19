Magnussen loses one point, Albon escapes penalty

Haas has been penalized for giving instructions to its drivers ahead of the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, demoting Kevin Magnussen one place to 10th. Meanwhile, Alex Albon kept his fifth place after his Red Bull Racing team was not penalized following a separate investigation.

Both Haas drivers pit at the end of the formation lap to switch from wet-weather tires to slicks ahead of the start, having felt track conditions were dry enough to make the change. The gamble paid off, with Magnussen running third and Romain Grosjean fourth in the early stages as the rest of the field pit after the race started, and Magnussen going on to finish ninth.

However, the team was summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of regulations regarding driver aids on the formation lap, when they are not allowed to give instructions to their drivers. After an investigation, the stewards found “that the team instructed the driver to pit” and as Haas could not prove it was an exceptional circumstance allowed by a technical directive, “the stewards consider there is breach of Art. 27.1 of the Sporting Regulations, that the driver must drive the car alone and unaided.”

The punishment for both Magnussen and Grosjean is a 10-second time penalty that is added to their final race times, meaning the Dane drops one position from ninth to 10th, with Carlos Sainz moving up a place.

Haas still claimed its first point of the season for Magnussen’s revised result, while Grosjean was classified 16th.

The stewards cleared Red Bull of any wrongdoing after investigating a report that Albon’s crew using fans designed to cool the engine to dry his grid slot. They decided that Red Bull “did not attempt to alter the grip of the track surface” and took no further action, leaving Albon fifth in the final results.