Haas summoned to stewards for breaking pre-race regulations

Haas scored its first points of the season in the Hungarian Grand Prix but the result could be at risk after a summons to see the stewards over an alleged violation of pre-race regulations.

Kevin Magnussen was on the full wet tire and Romain Grosjean the intermediate when the grid left on the formation lap ahead of the race, but both drivers came into the pits at the end of that lap and switched to slicks. The move paid off, as the pair ran as high as third and fourth early on as the rest of the field followed suit, with Magnussen finishing ninth to pick up two points.

However, the stewards have summoned the team over an “alleged breach of Article 27.1 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, driver aids during formation lap” with both cars.

Article 27.1 states the driver must drive the car alone and unaided. Teams are not permitted to speak to their drivers during the formation lap, meaning the driver must make their own decisions to change strategy.

Haas has already sent a representative to see the stewards and discuss the matter, while the stewards are also busy with investigations into Alex Albon’s team members on the grid and a repeat protest from Renault against Racing Point.