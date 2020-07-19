Albon’s fifth place under threat for Red Bull grid drying

Alex Albon’s fifth place in the Hungarian Grand Prix is under threat due to a summons for Red Bull to see the stewards regarding the team drying his grid slot.

Rain before the race ensured the laps to the grid took place in the wet, with the track remaining damp throughout the build-up and no dry line on the grid ahead of the start. Teams are not allowed to try and dry their grid slots in such a situation, but the stewards were then informed after the start that “the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team artificially dried the gridbox of car No. 23 by using the engine cooling air of their leaf blowers when using these to cool the car engine.”

The matter has been referred to the stewards and Red Bull summoned immediately after the race.

The investigation puts Albon’s fifth place at risk, as the Thai-British driver recovered from 13th on the grid to pass Sebastian Vettel in the closing laps.

Red Bull was already having a dramatic time on the grid with Max Verstappen’s car after he crashed on the reconnaissance laps, damaging his front left suspension and front wing.

Verstappen’s car crew fixed the damage with 30 seconds to spare ahead of the race, and he duly went on to finish second behind Lewis Hamilton.