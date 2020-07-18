VeeKay moves to back-up car for Saturday IndyCar race

Ed Carpenter Racing will prepare a backup car for Rinus VeeKay after Friday night’s big crash that did extensive damage to his No. 21 Chevy when it was hit from behind by Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta as the field bunched up on an aborted restart.

“It’s just easier to go to the spare car than to try and hodge-podge something together to fix the one we crashed,” ECR team manager Tim Broyles told RACER.

IndyCar’s rules do not allow teams to have more than one engine in their possession for each entry. As a result, VeeKay’s crew made quick work of outfitting the new No. 20 with the undamaged 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 Chevy that was involved in the incident.

“The spare car was pretty much ready to go, so they boys got the motor out of the crashed one and almost have it ready to fire in the replacement,” Broyles said as midnight approached in Iowa. “I expect they’ll be done and out of there in about 45 minutes. They deserve to sleep in a little bit in the morning.”

VeeKay qualified 15th for Saturday night’s race and will remain there, despite the chassis change. Per Rule 8.1.7.1, the Dutch rookie will not lose the position as a result of using a chassis that is different than the one that set his qualifying speed.

Herta’s team has elected to repair the No. 88 Honda ahead of Saturday’s lone practice session.