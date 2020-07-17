Nasr cleared to return for Sebring

Action Express Racing’s Felipe Nasr has been cleared by IMSA after receiving consecutive negative tests for COVID-19. The Brazilian was sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus prior to the July 4 WeatherTech 240 at Daytona International Speedway, and will rejoin teammate Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Cadillac DPi-V.R for today’s practice session at Sebring International Raceway ahead of Saturday’s Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring event.

“It was frustrating not to be behind the wheel at Daytona after such a long wait,” said Nasr. “In the end, it wasn’t something I couldn’t control but it happened. I did the right thing, which was to tell the team as soon as I felt something different, unusual. I wanted to protect everyone on the Whelen Engineering team, which was my goal. It was difficult to watch (the race) from home. But, I was happy to see the car perform well with Gabby Chaves and Pipo Derani behind the wheel.

“They were able to score some important points for the championship. Now, I’m looking forward to Sebring. I’m super excited to be back in the Whelen Engineering Cadillac with Pipo. I just can’t wait to feel the speed, to go around Sebring and feel alive again.”

After racing without Nasr at Round 2 of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Derani holds seventh in the drivers’ standings; as a result of missing Round 2, Nasr is 16th in the championship.