Almirola draws pole for Texas

Ford teammates Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

By draw, Almirola will start on the pole. Sunday afternoon will be the fifth time this season Almirola has started on the front row.

Ryan Blaney starts second. Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch will start third and fourth, respectively. Kevin Harvick, who won at Texas last fall, starts fifth.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) was scheduled to run March 29. It was rescheduled when NASCAR had to pause its racing season because of COVID-19.

Starting sixth through 10th will be Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Martin Truex Jr. Hamlin is the defending race winner. He and Harvick have combined to win four of the last five Texas races.

Matt DiBenedetto will start 11th with Alex Bowman starting 12th. Starting further back will be William Byron in 18th, Cole Custer in 19th, and Jimmie Johnson in 20th. Matt Kenseth will start 22nd, Erik Jones 23rd, and Tyler Reddick 24th.

There are 40 drivers entered at Texas.

STARTING LINE-UP